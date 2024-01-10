Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1037 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance
Shares of CRF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 119,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,547. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.51. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $8.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cornerstone Total Return Fund
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.