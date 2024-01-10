Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $51.86 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,277 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,346 shares during the period. The Cigna Group comprises about 8.1% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $51,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $963,542,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after acquiring an additional 804,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,272,000 after purchasing an additional 591,758 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $308.65. The stock had a trading volume of 204,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,728. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.20. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $319.92.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.60.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

