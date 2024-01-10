CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

Insider Activity

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.33. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

