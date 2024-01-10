Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Position Lowered by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,312 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 302.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

