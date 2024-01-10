Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Purchased by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Coupang by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 402,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Coupang by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,632,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,745,000 after purchasing an additional 84,353 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Coupang by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 154,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Coupang by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,006,290 shares of company stock valued at $461,800,170. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 1.20. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

