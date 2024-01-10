Cronos Price Reaches $0.0864 on Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and approximately $13.59 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.0864 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00076110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00027703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00021293 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000871 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

