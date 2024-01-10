Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCRN

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $31.82. The company has a market capitalization of $805.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $442.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cross Country Healthcare

In other news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 6,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $119,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $320,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Krug sold 6,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $119,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,811 shares of company stock valued at $688,894. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 96,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 46,761 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 178.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 50.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,092,000 after buying an additional 123,667 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 717,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,793,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.