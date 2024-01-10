CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. CSX makes up approximately 1.0% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,993,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,031 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after acquiring an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

CSX stock remained flat at $34.61 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744,836. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

