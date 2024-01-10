CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $260.00 at UBS Group

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $215.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CYBR. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CyberArk Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.78.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $218.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $117.57 and a 52-week high of $222.51.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

