CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $260.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. CyberArk Software traded as high as $223.00 and last traded at $219.65, with a volume of 49581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.77.

CYBR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 103.2% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,556,000 after buying an additional 269,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.70 and a beta of 1.10.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

