D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $156.77

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $156.77 and last traded at $155.77, with a volume of 310313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.06.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

