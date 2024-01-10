Decred (DCR) Price Down 8% This Week

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Decred has a market capitalization of $238.08 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $15.09 or 0.00033581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decred has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00110531 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00021731 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004164 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001929 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 66% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,772,106 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.