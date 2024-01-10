Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DFY shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$40.50 to C$42.50 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Shares of DFY opened at C$37.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 20.67. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$32.09 and a 52-week high of C$39.68.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$984.10 million for the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 11.23%. Research analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 2.6958726 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

