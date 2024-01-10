Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Holdings Increased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,366,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Stock Up 6.0 %

DNN opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.70. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Free Report ) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 489.06%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DNN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Denison Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

See Also

