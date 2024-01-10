DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.800-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-1.85 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average is $35.12.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CFO Glenn Coleman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,910.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after buying an additional 117,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after buying an additional 74,629 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Articles

