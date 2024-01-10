DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of at high end of $3.9-3.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.92 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.800-1.850 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 1.8 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XRAY. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,724.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after purchasing an additional 117,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after purchasing an additional 74,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

