Detalus Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Detalus Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.7% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.98. The firm has a market cap of $229.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

