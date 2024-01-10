Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.14

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.14 and last traded at $25.14, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45.
About Deutsche Wohnen
Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.
