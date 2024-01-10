Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,477,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,791 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,590,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7,454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,263,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,720 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $139.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

