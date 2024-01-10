Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Trading Down 4.2%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.35 and last traded at $21.39. Approximately 15,761,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 23,466,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZA. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 3,609.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 266,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 259,287 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $3,154,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $2,946,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 430.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 119,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 96,596 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

