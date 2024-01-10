Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on D. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.33.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on D

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $63.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after purchasing an additional 87,280 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.9% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.