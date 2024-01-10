Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

DMLP stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. Dorchester Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.18.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 69.48%. The business had revenue of $42.59 million for the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.55%.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $156,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $156,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,088.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $124,817.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,556.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 29,692 shares of company stock worth $894,935. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMLP. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 59.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 45.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 4,306.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Articles

