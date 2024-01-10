dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1 Per Share

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.98. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

dotdigital Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DOTD stock opened at GBX 101.51 ($1.29) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £311.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2,525.00, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.23. dotdigital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.10 ($0.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117 ($1.49). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.27.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc engages in the provision of intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based an all-in-one customer experience and data platform that breaks down data siloes to create a centralized data hub that delivers actionable insights and enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels, such as web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and others.

