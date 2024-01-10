Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:RILYM)

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Price Performance
Shares of RILYM stock opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87. Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $24.42.
Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Company Profile
