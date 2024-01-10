Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.54

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.54 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 14634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $697.96 million, a P/E ratio of -412.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.23). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $117.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Dril-Quip

In other news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,414 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $32,380.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,183.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dril-Quip

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 36.8% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,206,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,158,000 after acquiring an additional 593,982 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 365.7% in the third quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 697,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after acquiring an additional 547,859 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 29.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,517,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after acquiring an additional 345,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 27.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,363,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,410,000 after acquiring an additional 292,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth about $8,170,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

