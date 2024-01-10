DT Investment Partners LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 108,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 35,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 272,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 516,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $165.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.