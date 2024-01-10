DT Investment Partners LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 108,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 35,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 272,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 516,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE
Pfizer Stock Performance
Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $165.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pfizer Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.
About Pfizer
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pfizer
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Insiders started buying U-Haul stock, and then this happened
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Penny stock watch: Is it time to take a bit out of BARK, Inc.?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Big gains on the horizon for shipping stocks in Red Sea conflict?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.