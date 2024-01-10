Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co owned 0.66% of Postal Realty Trust worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 13,972.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

PSTL opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $16.24.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 730.83%.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

