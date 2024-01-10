Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Has $12.12 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

