Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Has $5.27 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $10,210,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $794.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $745.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $703.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $819.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $777.80.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

