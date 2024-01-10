Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of DFAS opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $60.70.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

