Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Purchases 19,186 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,186 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co owned about 1.15% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 40,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IDLV stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $610.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.