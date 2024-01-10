Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Purchases 19,186 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,186 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co owned about 1.15% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 40,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
IDLV stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $610.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.62.
Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
