Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Purchases 31,850 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 4.1% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $31,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

