Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,619,694 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,476 shares during the quarter. Heartland Financial USA makes up approximately 6.4% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $47,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTLF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTLF. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $273.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.