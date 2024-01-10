Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Sells 356 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,209 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 25.0% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,049 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,314,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,810 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $120,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total value of $701,409.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,391,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total value of $701,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,921 shares in the company, valued at $10,391,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock valued at $269,456,471 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

NYSE:CRM opened at $261.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.82. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.16 and a 52 week high of $268.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

