Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $113.00 price objective on the utilities provider's stock, up from their previous price objective of $101.00. Royal Bank of Canada's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.04% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $99.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.52 and its 200-day moving average is $91.62. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.13.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

