Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Shares Gap Down to $18.77

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.77, but opened at $18.20. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 387,629 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 6.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,728.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 218,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $4,045,101.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,971 shares in the company, valued at $10,827,813.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,728.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,726 shares of company stock worth $5,314,806 over the last ninety days. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

