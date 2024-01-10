Eads & Heald Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of CRL opened at $215.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.76.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.31.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

