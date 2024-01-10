Eads & Heald Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger comprises approximately 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW stock opened at $824.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $805.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $752.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $544.95 and a 1 year high of $841.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

