Eads & Heald Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $70.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.70. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $89.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

