Eads & Heald Wealth Management Lowers Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Clorox by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Down 0.6 %

CLX stock opened at $141.33 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.36.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.