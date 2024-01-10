Eads & Heald Wealth Management Raises Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.7 %

Lam Research stock opened at $747.00 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $445.57 and a 1 year high of $801.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $721.25 and its 200-day moving average is $673.32.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total transaction of $1,276,131.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,999.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

