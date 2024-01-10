Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 160 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 148.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 702,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,775,000 after acquiring an additional 420,246 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $18,383,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,310,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,947,000 after purchasing an additional 446,966 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 293,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 98,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

