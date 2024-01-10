Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 248 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $242,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

VMC opened at $223.42 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $159.76 and a 12 month high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.47.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

