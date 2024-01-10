Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 927 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,848 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,923,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,365,793,000 after acquiring an additional 473,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,298,321 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $868,114,000 after acquiring an additional 149,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $738,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $718,878,000 after buying an additional 11,000,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $73.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

