Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 927 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,637,000 after purchasing an additional 138,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,122,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,215,000 after acquiring an additional 446,106 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock opened at $62.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.01 and its 200-day moving average is $58.78. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $65.66.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on FAST shares. HSBC began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

