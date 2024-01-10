Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 94 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $268.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.27 and a 200 day moving average of $283.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.63 and a 52 week high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

