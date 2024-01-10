Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 982 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,075 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 56,925 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,840,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 45,367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $163.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average of $87.13.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

