Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 99 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Amgen Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $164.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.36 and its 200 day moving average is $261.55. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $311.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

