Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0434 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Shares of NYSE CEV opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $10.78.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,845 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $89,776.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 962,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,764,431.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 133,275 shares of company stock worth $1,327,598.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.
