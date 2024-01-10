Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0434 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CEV opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,845 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $89,776.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 962,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,764,431.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 133,275 shares of company stock worth $1,327,598.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 121,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

