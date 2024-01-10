eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.58.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

eBay Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,131,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,766 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 4,660.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873,363 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $83,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,011 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in eBay by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,118,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $138,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,018,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

